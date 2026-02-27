Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Feb. 27-Mar. 1

LAS VEGAS, NV (KTNV) — It's the end of February and as we welcome in March, we're also welcoming back some beautiful and warm weather!

I found some affordable ways you can get out and make the most of it!

Enjoy the beautiful weather by playing some pickleball Friday morning at the courts at Centennial Hills Park!

Las Vegas Ward 6 councilwoman Nancy Brune is hosting a get-together, where you can connect with neighbors and enjoy some friendly pickleball competition. Bring your own paddle and ball. All ages and skill levels are welcome. The gathering goes from 8 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 27.

Admission is free!

This performance is presented by the Live Arts Institute and features original choreography, writings, and songs by artists from the West Las Vegas Arts Center.

You have two chances to catch the show this weekend: Friday, Feb. 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the West Las Vegas Theatre, or Saturday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the same venue. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Admission is free!

Bring your furry friend out to Centennial Hills Park on Saturday, Feb. 28, from 10 to 11 a.m. for treats, fellowship and fun.

Admission is free!

Shop for fresh produce and handmade products from a curated collective of local merchants at this farmer's market!

It's happening from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, at 129 S. Army Street.

Admission is free!

If you love thrifting, check out this garage sale happening Saturday, Feb. 28, from 7 a.m. to noon at the Black Mountain Recreation Center.

Admission is free!

This Seuss-style celebration features themed snacks and games for the whole family! Children 5 and under must bring an adult.

It's all happening Saturday, Feb. 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Valley View Recreation Center.

Admission starts at $5. Click here to register.

This celebration of Native American culture honors the cultures and traditions of Nevada's indigenous communities. The event will feature traditional performances, authentic food, local vendors, and an art workshop in partnership with Nuwu Art. It goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lost City Museum in Overton — about an hour drive outside Las Vegas.

Admission is a suggested $5 donation.

This show features choreography by the UNLV Dance faculty and draws inspiration from a work by 20th century American choreographer Erick Hawkins.

You have 3 chances to catch the show this weekend:



Friday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

All shows are at the Judy Bayley Theatre at UNLV. Tickets cost $25.25 online or $21.75 in-person at the UNLV PAC Box Office.

Ring in Lunar New Year 2026 at Chinatown Plaza! There will be a variety of food and beverage options, vendors, merchandise, community resources, a lion dance, cultural performances and so much more.

General admission is free! The fun goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Harvest your own locally grown organic produce straight from the source and pick out fresh fruits and veggies for $3/lb.

You have two chances this weekend: Friday, Feb. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Garden Farms Community Garden inside Craig Ranch Regional Park, and Saturday, Feb. 28, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Pumpkin Park.

