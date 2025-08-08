LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's the final weekend of summer break for thousands of kids across the valley before they head back to school Monday.

If you're looking for inexpensive ways to get some quality family time in before life gets chaotic again -- I've compiled a list of ideas for you!

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Aug. 8-10

This event takes place Saturday, August 9, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Desert Breeze Community Center. It will feature free backpacks and school supplies, free haircuts, community resources, and more. The event is free. Supplies are limited, so come early!

This event takes place Saturday, August 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at Mountain Crest Park. The free community event will feature school supply giveaways and family-friendly activities and games. Supplies are limited, so show up early!

This free back-to-school celebration will include free backpacks and school supplies, haircuts, food, and giveaways, as well as a bounce house for kids. The event is free and takes place Saturday, August 9, from noon to 3 p.m. at Cambridge Recreation Center.

This free back-to-school event takes place on August 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Whitney Recreation Center. It's all about helping students gear up for a new school year and features supply giveaways, free food and community outreach.

This free event on Saturday, August 9, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Neighborhood Recreation Center is for families with school-aged children. Giveaways include backpacks, school supplies and haircuts. Children must be present to receive the backpacks and school supplies.

Put the screens away and close out summer break with some good, old-fashioned quality family time. This event at the Aliante Library in North Las Vegas is free and open to the public, ages 4 and up. It takes place Saturday, August 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. At Family Old School Game Day, parents and kids can learn and play timeless games together.

Cool off with a dip in the pool while enjoying a movie! The Pavilion Pool is hosting a dive-in movie night on Saturday, August 9, featuring a showing of "Moana 2."

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 5 p.m.

Admission is $4 per person. Popcorn and water will be for sale.

Say goodbye to summer break with a pool party! The City of Henderson is hosting one on Friday, August 8, at the Henderson Multigenerational Activity Pool from 7 to 9 p.m. The evening will feature pool fun, music, lawn games, an inflatable bounce house, snacks, and more.

Admission is $5.

This popular free concert series returns to the Fremont Street Experience Saturday, August 9. AWOLNATION hits the 3rd Street Stage at 9 p.m.

Tivoli Village is helping families celebrate the end of summer break with a community event Saturday, August 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will feature a water slide, axe throwing, basketball, a Candyland Playground that's toddler-friendly, a live DJ and more.

You can also hang out with local police officers and firefighters — and even get a chance to dunk a first responder with a Splash-tastic Dunk-A-Firefighter Tank.

If you're able to, bring school supplies as well to donate to a supply drive benefiting Walter Johnson Middle School.

Admission is free. Click here to register.