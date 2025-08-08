Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Aug. 8-10

Screenshot 2025-08-07 at 9.50.04 AM.png
Clark County Parks and Rec / The City of North Las Vegas / Clark County Parks and Rec
Weekend Roundup Aug. 8-10
Screenshot 2025-08-07 at 9.50.04 AM.png
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's the final weekend of summer break for thousands of kids across the valley before they head back to school Monday.

If you're looking for inexpensive ways to get some quality family time in before life gets chaotic again -- I've compiled a list of ideas for you!

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Aug. 8-10

Desert Breeze Back to School Event

This event takes place Saturday, August 9, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Desert Breeze Community Center. It will feature free backpacks and school supplies, free haircuts, community resources, and more. The event is free. Supplies are limited, so come early!

Back to School Event at Mountain Crest Park

This event takes place Saturday, August 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at Mountain Crest Park. The free community event will feature school supply giveaways and family-friendly activities and games. Supplies are limited, so show up early!

Summer Fest

This free back-to-school celebration will include free backpacks and school supplies, haircuts, food, and giveaways, as well as a bounce house for kids. The event is free and takes place Saturday, August 9, from noon to 3 p.m. at Cambridge Recreation Center.

Saturday Before School

This free back-to-school event takes place on August 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Whitney Recreation Center. It's all about helping students gear up for a new school year and features supply giveaways, free food and community outreach.

North Las Vegas Back to School Giveaway

This free event on Saturday, August 9, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Neighborhood Recreation Center is for families with school-aged children. Giveaways include backpacks, school supplies and haircuts. Children must be present to receive the backpacks and school supplies.

Family Old School Game Day

Put the screens away and close out summer break with some good, old-fashioned quality family time. This event at the Aliante Library in North Las Vegas is free and open to the public, ages 4 and up. It takes place Saturday, August 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. At Family Old School Game Day, parents and kids can learn and play timeless games together.

Dive-In Movie Night

Cool off with a dip in the pool while enjoying a movie! The Pavilion Pool is hosting a dive-in movie night on Saturday, August 9, featuring a showing of "Moana 2."

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 5 p.m.
Admission is $4 per person. Popcorn and water will be for sale.

Summer Pool Party

Say goodbye to summer break with a pool party! The City of Henderson is hosting one on Friday, August 8, at the Henderson Multigenerational Activity Pool from 7 to 9 p.m. The evening will feature pool fun, music, lawn games, an inflatable bounce house, snacks, and more.

Admission is $5.

Downtown Rocks

This popular free concert series returns to the Fremont Street Experience Saturday, August 9. AWOLNATION hits the 3rd Street Stage at 9 p.m.

Splash Back into School

Tivoli Village is helping families celebrate the end of summer break with a community event Saturday, August 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will feature a water slide, axe throwing, basketball, a Candyland Playground that's toddler-friendly, a live DJ and more.

You can also hang out with local police officers and firefighters — and even get a chance to dunk a first responder with a Splash-tastic Dunk-A-Firefighter Tank.

If you're able to, bring school supplies as well to donate to a supply drive benefiting Walter Johnson Middle School.

Admission is free. Click here to register.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back To School in Southern Nevada

We want to know what's on your mind as kids head back to school