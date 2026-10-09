'We will never forget': Officer Abdelnabi's portrait added to LVMPD Wall of Honor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officer Austin Zade Abdelnabi's portrait now hangs on the Wall of Honor at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

The department unveiled the portrait in a ceremony on Friday that included Abelnabi's family and wife, Sage.

"These portraits ensure that future generations of LVMPD employees and visitors will know his name and remember the officer who gave everything in service to others," the department stated in a social media post.

Video | After a memorial service in Las Vegas, Officer Abdelnabi's body is returned to his home state of South Carolina:

Fallen Las Vegas police Officer Abdelnabi returns home to South Carolina

Abdelnabi was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 4 while responding to reports of an armed man in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street. Police said he was ambushed.

911 callers had raised concerns about a man with a rifle walking down the street in front of an east Las Vegas shopping center. Police say Abdelnabi was the first to find the gunman, who opened fire on the 30-year-old. Abdelnabi's partner arrived moments later and returned fire. Police said the gunman died from a bullet wound to the chest and a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Abdelnabi was a decorated former U.S. Marine who had been an LVMPD officer since 2023.

"Sheriff McMahill made a promise to Officer Abdelnabi's family that we will never forget him," LVMPD stated. "That promise is one we carry with us every day."

Local News Community bids final farewell to fallen Las Vegas Metro Officer Austin Abdelnabi KTNV Staff

Photos shared by LVMPD show Abdelnabi's portrait hanging next to that of Officer Truong Thai, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in 2022. Thai's killer was sentenced last week to serve 74 years to life in prison.

