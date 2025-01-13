'We have a DUI problem in the valley': Nevada State Troopers arrest 182 Las Vegas drivers for DUIs in December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a problem that data shows only seems to be getting worse in Southern Nevada — people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Local law enforcement agencies hold DUI enforcement blitzes throughout the year, that's nothing new, but perhaps none are more notorious in Las Vegas than the ones held on New Year's Eve — one of the most dangerous times to be on valley roadways.

This year was no different.

In a 24-hour period from noon this New Year's Eve to noon on New Year's Day, Nevada State Police (NSP) Troopers arrested 49 drivers for DUI statewide, a whopping 36 of those were right here in Clark County.

"We do have a DUI problem, impaired driving throughout the valley," said Trooper Shawn Haggstrom.

Haggstrom said new data shows there were 182 DUI arrests in Las Vegas alone in the month of December.

"I think it's staggering," Haggstrom said. "If you think about it, that's five or six DUI arrests every day."

Five or six DUI arrests a day can make a difference, because when it comes to fatal crashes: "the two largest contributing factors here in Nevada are speed and impairment," Haggstrom said.

We know 2024 was a particularly deadly year on our roads, too, with 412 deaths statewide — 293 of those happened right here in Clark County, a 13.6% increase from 2023.

"Even one fatal is too much," Haggstrom said. "It doesn't just affect that person that's gone–that's a family member, that's a dad, a cousin, a brother, a friend."

That's why as we start a new year, Trooper Haggstrom reminds all of us not to drink and drive.

"Don't take that risk," Haggstrom said. "Because once you get in that vehicle, it's like a 5,000 pound bullet — you can end up killing somebody or seriously injuring somebody."

Law enforcement around the valley plan to continue working together on DUI blitzes several times in 2025, so make sure you're planning ahead, identifying a designated driver or using ride shares.

Haggstrom's message to drivers is simple: "Drive sober, or get pulled over."