28 people died on Clark County roads in November, according to state's latest fatal report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've spent any time driving in Las Vegas or frequented the sidewalks, you know just how dangerous our roads can be.

New data released by Zero Fatalities Nevada and other state agencies show that what had already been a deadly 2024 on roadways statewide continued in November.

Here's the data breakdown

Their newest data shows 375 people have died in traffic incidents through November 30, which is up 3% over the same time frame in 2023.

.

Locals concerns over pedestrian safety

Channel 13 hit the streets Wednesday and caught up with folks walking on the sidewalk near Sahara and Rancho, who said they've had their fair share of close calls with drivers.

.

Guy Tannenbaum: Do you feel safe walking these sidewalks?

Cornelius Hartz: I don't. The traffic is crazy over here; it's ridiculous. Man, I almost got hit the other day. I just left it alone and kept minding my business.

Some have seen some close calls, too:

Lamat: Safety is a must out here. You have to pay attention. When hopping off public transportation, you have to be careful of these cars because some of these people are driving drunk, and they might come up and hit you.

Take a listen to some other local reactions:

Local reaction to road safety.

What is causing an increase in total fatalities?

Impairment and speeding are still the biggest reasons why people lose their lives on Nevada roadways, according to Zero Fatalities Nevada.

To put it in perspective, we've already exceeded the number of statewide fatalities in all of 2021, 349 and are currently only 14 away from last year's total of 389.

More than two dozen people were killed on Clark County roadways last month as well. The 28 additional fatalities bring the local yearly total to 267, which is up nearly 12.6% from last year.

Of those, 89 were pedestrians, a 15.6% increase from 2023.

It doesn't really surprise me because this is the town where people get drunk and they want to have fun and they're not paying attention. I can see the rates going up.

Pedestrians and drivers remind people to be mindful to avoid becoming a statistic.

"Be careful crossing the street because these people will run through lights, and it's really dangerous," Hartz said. "Slow down, slow down, and think about the pedestrians because we're the same as you."