LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas pedicab company is calling on city and county leaders to implement stricter rules for pedicab drivers, citing concerns about unregulated operators damaging the industry's reputation.

WATCH | Local pedicab owner explains the issues faced by legitimate operators

'We get the blame': Pedicab industry calls for stronger regulations in Las Vegas

Pedicabs are a common sight throughout the Las Vegas Valley, rolling through the Arts District and transporting fans to and from events at Allegiant Stadium. But according to Ricki Barlow with Las Vegas Rickshaw, the industry faces challenges from loosely regulated operations.

"When it comes to pedicabs here in Clark County and in particular the city of Las Vegas, there are a number of rogue operators that come into this valley that do nefarious things that we get the blame for as a pedicab industry," Barlow said.

The main issue, according to Barlow, is price gouging of tourists.

"Basically, completely overcharging unnecessarily, and so we want to make sure that tourists get inside our cabs have an opportunity to understand what the fee is and not be gouged," he explained.

Barlow and his colleagues are pushing for the city and county to create clear, consistent rules for all pedicab drivers. Their proposal includes limiting the number of pedicab permits and requiring registration for each vehicle.

"We need to be regulated more because right now, I can walk into Clark County and basically apply for 1,000 pedicabs and what we are saying is: we want the county to basically close that gap to approximately 75," Barlow said. "And also, having the opportunity to identify who is a responsible operator by having registration on each one of the cabs, which currently does not exist today in Clark County."

The company also wants to expand where pedicabs can operate, including Las Vegas Boulevard, which is currently off-limits.

"Today, we are not allowed to operate in Las Vegas Boulevard. The city of Las Vegas has expanded due to all the wonderful entertainment venues, so we need to expand. So we are asking for an expansion of the footprint," Barlow said.

County commissioners could determine whether to add this topic as an agenda item on September 2.