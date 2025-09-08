'We as a community have to help fight this war': Las Vegas nonprofit uses art therapy to help veterans heal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Inside a colorful workshop space, some veterans are finding something they lost long ago: hope.

Through paintbrushes and woodworking tools, a Las Vegas nonprofit is helping former service members battle invisible wounds that traditional therapy sometimes can't reach.

Vietnam veteran Gary Scaife knows firsthand the challenges veterans face when returning home. His experience shaped his mission to create Help R Heroes, a nonprofit dedicated to healing through hands-on creativity.

"When I returned from my tour, we were spit on. No one welcomed us back even though we fought for our country... so when I saw how these vets were being treated, I was heartbroken," Scaife said.

So Scaife built something of his own, a nonprofit where veterans put their pain on paint.

Hailey Gravitt sat in on a class to get a better idea of the work this organization does and how important it is to local veterans.

"I need to be doing something with my hands... this place has really helped me; I'm 90 days sober," said Mikhal Tippin, a participant in the program.

Tippin, who goes by Max, is a Navy veteran and has always tried to look for help on his own. But his sister's new addition to the family gave him a new perspective.

"She just had her fifth kid, and she named him Max. So that really resonated with me and made me step up to the plate," Max said.

Help R Heroes alone can't heal them — they need the community's help.

The nonprofit needs volunteers, community support and mentors that remind veterans they aren't alone.

"You can volunteer, come and thank all veterans for all they've done for us," Scaife said.

Free classes available for veterans

Help R Heroes offers multiple crafting programs throughout the month at different Las Vegas locations.

Woodworking and acrylic pour classes are held at US Vets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 10 a.m. These classes are exclusively for veterans.

Additional woodworking, candle-making, and quilting classes are offered twice a month at the Help R Heroes workshop on Western Avenue. Classes are tentatively scheduled for the second Saturday and third Monday of each month, with sessions at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

These classes are free for veterans and their spouses. Civilians can also participate for a $35 fee, which helps sustain the free programs for veterans.

Scaife founded Help R Heroes in 2021 after recognizing that veterans face PTSD, alienation and financial struggles.

"Veterans are able to use their hands and their minds again, as part of a group. It gives them a purpose. And the business gives them a direction," Scaife said.

Veterans can register for classes at helprheroes.charity.

Non-veterans can support the organization by purchasing veteran-crafted goods at the Made in Nevada online shop.

Volunteers can reach out online at helprheroes.charity.

The nonprofit has partnered with US Vets at 525 E. Bonanza Road and the North Las Vegas Veterans and Community Resource Center at 3090 E. Centennial Parkway.

From canvas to community, Scaife says he'll keep creating space for veterans as long as there's a need.

