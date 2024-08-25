'We are so grateful': Local cat café gets a remodel in their effort to save homeless felines

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It took many months, and it took many supplies, but now it's finally here.

The Hearts Alive Cat Café is now fully remodeled thanks to Nevada SPCA, providing a safe space for our feline friends and saving homeless cats.

Nevada SPCA

For months, Nevada SPCA and local animal group Hearts Alive Village have been efforting this new space to work towards a solution for pet overpopulation in Southern Nevada.

“This is a true testament to the power of collaboration,” said Christy Stevens, the Executive Director of Hearts Alive Village.

“Thanks to the incredible support from Nevada SPCA, their talented team, and Stephanie's beautiful design we have a new and welcoming space that not only enriches the lives of cats but also brings joy to our community. We are so grateful!!”

The feline programs at Hearts Alive Village are run by Nikki Martinez and Brittany Rutledge. After they saw the projects in-house at Nevada SPCA, the animal groups came together to meet the need.

Steve Kohon is the facility manager at Nevada SPCA, and with the combined effort of volunteer designer Stephanie Simon, the team spent months working on the remodel.

“I call him MacGyver. Steve is such an amazing resource for our organization, and we wanted to share his talents to help others," said Lori Heeren, the Executive Directior of Nevada SPCA.

The new and improved café is now open for the public at 1750 South Rainbow Boulevard, where guests can enjoy snacks and beverages and — of course — spend time with feline friends looking for loving homes.

Hours of operation are from noon to 8 p.m. every day by appointment. A $15 entry fee is required. Hearts Alive Village said this fee helps cover the cost of pet vaccinations, microchips, and other veterinary care.

“It’s all about working together to save more lives,” said Heeren. “We can’t silo our work if we’re going to solve this giant problem in Southern Nevada of pet overpopulation.”

For more information on the café, such as adoptions and special events, visit www.HeartsAliveVillage.org.

You can also check out Nevada SPCA for more adoption information by going to www.NevadaSPCA.org or by calling (702) 873-7722.