Good Samaritans, Nevada State Troopers rescue three dogs on Las Vegas beltway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Troopers rescued three German Shepherds on Monday night around 215 and Jones Boulevard.

In a post on X, state troopers said they were able to rescue the dogs with the help of some good Samaritans.

⚠️ Dog Rescue ⚠️ At 10pm Monday, with the help of good samaritans, State Troopers were able to rescue 3 German Shepherds on the northern beltway, 215 and Jones. The pups were taken to the animal foundation to hopefully be reunited with their humans. #gsd #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/TS5M5bHuIc — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) August 20, 2024

Nevada State Police said the shepherds were taken to the Animal Foundation in hopes of being reunited with their owners.

WATCH | Nevada State Police showing off some new passengers in the backseat of their vehicle.