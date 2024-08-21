Watch Now
Good Samaritans, Nevada State Troopers rescue three dogs on Las Vegas beltway

With the help of some good Samaritans, Nevada State Troopers were able to rescue three German Shepherds on the northern beltway in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Troopers rescued three German Shepherds on Monday night around 215 and Jones Boulevard.

In a post on X, state troopers said they were able to rescue the dogs with the help of some good Samaritans.

Nevada State Police said the shepherds were taken to the Animal Foundation in hopes of being reunited with their owners.

WATCH | Nevada State Police showing off some new passengers in the backseat of their vehicle.

Good Samaritans, State Troopers rescue three German Shepherds in Las Vegas

