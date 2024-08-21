Pet reunited with Las Vegas owners after Rover sitter loses dog

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kelani and Lee went to Hawaii for the 4th of July.
They cut the trip short after they learned Coco got out of the sitter's backyard.
I met up with them and did that story a few weeks ago.
'Our pets are vital to our family': Las Vegas couple says Rover sitter loses their dog
Well, there's some good news. I learned Coco has been reunited with her owners.
They told me a family called them near Torrey Pines and Vegas Drive. They say Coco kept coming to their house and eating cat food.
The family recognized her from a flier they put up and gave them a call.