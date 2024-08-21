Watch Now
Pet reunited with Las Vegas owners after Rover sitter loses dog

Joe Moeller first met up with the couple a few weeks ago. Now, he's sharing a happy update as the family is reunited.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kelani and Lee went to Hawaii for the 4th of July.

They cut the trip short after they learned Coco got out of the sitter's backyard.

I met up with them and did that story a few weeks ago.

Well, there's some good news. I learned Coco has been reunited with her owners.

They told me a family called them near Torrey Pines and Vegas Drive. They say Coco kept coming to their house and eating cat food.

The family recognized her from a flier they put up and gave them a call.

