Pet reunited with Las Vegas owners after Rover sitter loses dog

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kelani and Lee went to Hawaii for the 4th of July.

They cut the trip short after they learned Coco got out of the sitter's backyard.

I met up with them and did that story a few weeks ago.

'Our pets are vital to our family': Las Vegas couple says Rover sitter loses their dog

Well, there's some good news. I learned Coco has been reunited with her owners.

They told me a family called them near Torrey Pines and Vegas Drive. They say Coco kept coming to their house and eating cat food.

The family recognized her from a flier they put up and gave them a call.