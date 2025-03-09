'We are all hurting right now': Loved ones come together to celebrate life of man killed on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The heartbroken family of the 21-year-old man who was shot and killed inside a car on the I-15 in North Las Vegas last weekend held a candlelight vigil at Mountain Crest Park Saturday afternoon.

A significant crowd of family and friends joined in remembering and celebrating Jaime Zamora’s life.

"There’s nothing that can describe how we are doing right now. We are all hurting right now," said Rene Hernandez, Zamora's nephew.

As the sun set over the park, loved ones released balloons adorned with heartfelt messages for Zamora.

"Can’t accept it. I don’t want to believe it, you know, but I know he’s not coming back," Hernandez said.

Police said Zamora was shot and killed by 28-year-old Joseph De Luna on the I-15 near Cheyenne Avenue and Craig Road last Sunday. According to authorities, the two were inside a car together at the time, and the suspect then notified police.

We're told by the Zamora family that he was driving the car and police found him in the back of the car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The family is now calling for justice.

"Just five hours before he died, we went to an event at the swap meet and we had fun dancing. He was dancing… that’s the last memory got with him," said Hernandez.

Hernandez said his uncle had a passion for music, and he didn’t just enjoy dancing, he also dreamed of becoming a musician.

“He just played that accordion all the time. And then, we would play together too, you know, he bought me my guitar. He said, ‘look what I found pa,'" Hernandez said.

He said his uncle was one of his greatest sources of inspiration.

“I love him, he was my inspiration for everything that I am doing. I just love him.”

The investigation into Jaime’s death continues.

Meantime, De Luna faces open murder charges and is set to be back in court March 17.

