Suspect arrested following deadly shooting on I-15 near Craig Road

Update | 2:06 p.m.

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All lanes are reopen on southbound I-15 near Cheyenne Avenue and Craig Road following a homicide investigation by North Las Vegas police.

NLVPD have also provided additional details on the investigation. They said upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

During their preliminary investigation, police said they learned the victim and the suspect were both inside the vehicle together when the suspect shot him. Police said the suspect then contacted police.

The suspect, 28-year-old Joseph De Luna, was arrested for open muder with a deadly weapon. Police said De Luna was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at (702) 385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

ORIGINAL REPORT

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southbound Interstate 15 near Cheyenne Avenue and Craig Road in the northeast valley is closed as North Las Vegas police investigate a homicide.



NLVPD said around 7:16 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area in reference to a person found dead inside a vehicle.

Details are still limited as police conduct their investigation.

RTC said the roadway is still closed and to seek alternate routes.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.