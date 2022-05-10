Watch
Watery graves recall early days of organized crime in Las Vegas

John Locher/AP
A dead fish that used to be underwater sits on cracked earth above the water level on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Monday, May 9, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Lake Mead is receding and Sin City is awash with mob lore after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of the drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir just a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 2:13 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 17:44:47-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Stories about long-departed Las Vegas organized crime figures are surfacing after a second set of unidentified human remains were revealed as the water level falls on drought-stricken Lake Mead.

These photos of Saturday, May 7, 2022, provided by Lindsey Melvin of Henderson, Nev., shows human remains she and her sister discovered on a sandbar that recently surfaced as Lake Mead recedes. A closer look revealed a human jaw with teeth. The National Park Service confirmed in a statement that the bones are human. (Lindsey Melvin via AP)

The Colorado River reservoir is about a 30-minute drive from the mob-founded Strip. Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a defense attorney. He says there’s no telling what will be found as waters levels fall and shorelines are exposed.

Two paddle boarders found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar. A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel. A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he'd bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.

