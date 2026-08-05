WATCH: President Donald Trump touts tax and economic policies in speech to Las Vegas supporters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Donald Trump spoke to supporters in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon, touting his tax policies as wins for voters in the Silver State who helped put him back in office in 2024.

The president addressed a crowd gathered at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa in Summerlin, including Red Rock Resorts owners Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta. You can watch the full speech here:

[FULL SPEECH] President Donald Trump speaks to supporters in Las Vegas

The president's speech addressed a range of issues ranging from immigration to tax policy, to jobs and crime, health insurance and the cost of prescription drugs.

Trump also touted one of his political wins in the Silver State, the "No Tax on Tips" policy included in the "One, Big Beautiful Bill."

"This past filing season, 440,000 tipped workers right here in Nevada saved an average of $10,000 on their taxes," Trump said. "That's all because of the fact that I said I was going to do it, and I got it done. And the Democrats will terminate it if they ever take office."

Nevada Democrats would likely dispute that claim. Some of them even addressed the policy in statements issued ahead of the president's visit.

"As @POTUS comes to Las Vegas this week, let's remind him that his 'No Tax on Tips' policy is severely limited and sunsets in 2028," Rep. Dina Titus wrote on X. "I support legislation to make it permanent and introduced my LIFT Act to also increase the minimum wage, giving real relief to non-tipped workers like childcare, fast food, and retail."

Trump also stumped with Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, who is up for re-election in 2026.

"It's not lost on me, No Tax on Tips benefits more people in the state of Nevada than anywhere else in the United States," Lombardo said. "When people talk to me about Donald Trump, I'm proud to say he loves Nevada."

In response, Lombardo's Democratic challenger accused him and Trump of "trying to gaslight voters about the reality of the Lombardo-Trump economy raising costs on Nevadans."

"Lombardo and Trump have spent their tenure catering to billionaires who are raising costs on Nevadans instead of lowering costs for working families," Attorney General Aaron Ford stated. "While Lombardo chooses to be a doormat for Trump, I'll keep fighting to lower costs and put money back in Nevadans' pockets."

Speaking to the crowd on Wednesday, Lombardo addressed those who would accuse the president of "taking care of his billionaire friends."

"Those billionaire friends provide jobs, and unless you take care of them, those jobs are absent. The government doesn't have the ability to hand out infinite amounts of money. That's not how economies work," Lombardo said. "President Trump has changed that whole mindset, and America is that much greater because of his efforts."

Lombardo defeated Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak in 2022 to take over the Nevada governor's office. Based on aggregated polling data, Real Clear Politics has rated the 2026 governor's race a toss-up, with Lombardo polling about 0.5% higher than Ford, on average.