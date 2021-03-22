Menu

Nevada's AG announces $45M opioid lawsuit settlement

During the press conference, Ford announced that the state will receive a $45 million settlement from McKinsey &amp; Company over its role in the deadly opioid epidemic.
Posted at 11:17 AM, Mar 22, 2021
Nevada Attorney Aaron D. Ford made a big announcement related to the state’s opioids litigation on Monday morning.

During the press conference, Ford announced that the state will receive a $45 million settlement from McKinsey & Company over its role in the deadly opioid epidemic.

Ford filed a lawsuit on the behalf of the state of Nevada in June 2019 that accused dozens of drug manufactures and distributors of contributing to the state's deadly opioid epidemic.

A multi-state settlement for $573 million was struck earlier this year with 40 other states, but the state of Nevada reached its own deal.

