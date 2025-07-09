WATCH: Lombardo hosts ceremonial bill signing, including Reba's Law

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We tracked multiple pieces of legislation this year, and now Gov. Joe Lombardo is closing the book on this year's session with ceremonial bill signings.

One of the bills we know the governor will see during Wednesday's ceremony is Assembly Bill 381, also known as Reba's Law.

You can watch the full ceremony, beginning at 11 a.m., here:

It's named for a bulldog found taped inside a crate in the Las Vegas summer heat that later died.

The bill calls for increasing the penalties for animal cruelty and torture.

It died back on April 12, the first deadline of the session, but was resurrected after an outcry from activists and given an exemption from the rules. It later passed the Assembly unanimously.

The bill was delayed in the Senate Judiciary Committee, as senators worked on details, but ultimately was passed with an amendment. Committee chair Melanie Scheible said senators weren't against the policy so much as trying to get the bill's language right.

"And so I think sometimes it gets very easy to get in the opposite mindset, 'Oh, this bill is on it's way to passage, someone is standing in the way, somebody's not letting this pass, when really it's just that we don't have all the necessary pieces to get something across the finish line, which is, I think, a subtle but important difference," Scheible said in an interview as the session came to an end.

Other bills the governor will sign during the ceremony include Assembly Bill 503, Assembly Bill 418, Senate Bill 125, Senate Bill 170, Senate Bill 309, Senate Bill 372, and Assembly Bill 368.