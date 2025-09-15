LIVE AT 5PM: Gov. Lombardo expected to announce his reelection campaign

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Joe Lombardo is expected to make a special announcement at Rancho High School on Monday evening.

As Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius reports, Lombardo is expected to announce his bid for reelection in the upcoming 2026 Midterm.

🔴 Watch the announcement here [livestream starts at 5 p.m.] 🔴

If he's successful, Lombardo would remain in the Governor's Mansion through the end of this decade.

Rancho High School, Lombardo's alma mater, is where he previously announced his 2022 campaign for governor after serving nearly 30 years in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, including eight years as sheriff.

It's also where he held a victory rally to celebrate his win over then-Gov. Steve Sisolak. Here's a bit of what he said at the time:

"In my travels across the state, I heard from voters from all walks of life. And you know what they said? They all said the same thing: Joe, please help turn our state around before it's too late. The urgency in their voices, I will never forget."

In the 2022 election, Lombardo defeated former Gov. Steve Sisolak, whose popularity plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, it was a close election, with Lombardo taking 49% of the vote to Sisolak's 47%.

In office, Lombardo is known for setting the state's veto record both for a single legislative session and overall, but Lombardo has said that's not something he's proud of, calling it proof of a lack of communication and cooperation.

Lombardo will most likely face Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford in the general election. So far, there are no other candidates for the Republican nomination.

Although Ford may face a challenge from Washoe County Commission Chairwoman Alexis Hill, Democrats are likely to campaign against Lombardo on issues including housing and funding for social services, and they'll try to tie him to the policies of President Donald Trump.

Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius contributed to this report.

