WATCH: City of Las Vegas celebrates legacy of mayors Oscar and Carolyn Goodman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is celebrating 25 years of Goodman leadership.

After a quarter of a century of service between the current Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband former Mayor Oscar Goodman, a new name will be leading the city.

First, city officials unveiled a new traffic sign for Goodman Way.

City of Las Vegas unveils Goodman Way to celebrate 25 years of Goodman leadership

Then, Carolyn Goodman received a bit of the spotlight as the new Carolyn G. Goodman Plaza was dedicated. She also took the opportunity to speak to the public and reflect on her years of service.

City of Las Vegas dedicates Carolyn G. Goodman Plaza

During the next part of the celebration, Oscar took the chance to address the public and reflect not only on his time in office, but Carolyn's as well.

Then the city unveiled the final dedicated piece, a statue of the Goodman couple.