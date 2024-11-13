Las Vegas Mayor-elect Shelley Berkley outlines her plans for the city's future

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Mayor-elect Shelley Berkley will be sworn into office on Dec. 4, marking the end of 25 years of the Goodmans at the helm of the city.

The former U.S. Congresswoman announced her candidacy with me exclusively on Channel 13 in January 2023.

Local News Former Congresswoman Shelley Berkley announces plans to run for mayor in 2024 Tricia Kean

And now, it's come full circle. She came back to where it all began, sharing her plans for the next four years in a sit-down interview here in the studio.

"As you know, I made my announcement that I was running for mayor right here on this set with you," Berkley said.

"I just tell you how excited I am and excited that it started here in Channel 13. It's awesome."

As mentioned above, Las Vegas has a 25-year Goodman legacy being left with the end of Mayor Carolyn Goodman's term. I spoke with Mayor-elect Berkley on the passing of the torch and her conversations with the Goodmans.

WATCH | The Goodman Years: The Nevada power couple shaping Las Vegas for a quarter-century

The Goodman Years: The Nevada power couple shaping Las Vegas for a quarter-century

RELATED STORY | Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman reminisces on 25 years of leadership

"Oscar [Goodman] and I worked together when I was in Congress. When Carolyn contacted me after the election, any help that she could give, she'll be delighted to do. And I'm very anxious to sit down with Carolyn and get her point of view on a number of issues," Berkley said.

One of those issues: The Battle over Badlands — a massive legal battle between developers and the city over land usage that leaves taxpayers footing a bill in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

"Number one, we've got to settle the Badlands. And the sooner we get that off the table, the sooner we can move forward. It has dire ramifications for the community, for the city of Las Vegas," Berkley said.

"People that are on the city council now had nothing to do with what has transpired. But they're the ones that are going to have to make the final vote. Not easy to vote for $250 million dollars to $300 million dollars to give to a developer."

But does the city even have enough money to cover the Badlands case? Or broker a deal? Berkley tells me that yes — a deal will have to be brokered. She told me that there are a number of ways to handle payments, but it's not going to be easy or pleasant. But it needs to get done.

Several city assets are also on the line to pay this bill, such as the Cashman Center which is up for auction. In fact, bids started today at $33.95 million.

"Badlands is having a very serious impact on a lot of the things that are happening in Las Vegas now. They are selling some of their assets, the city is selling some of its assets in order to satisfy the judgment for the developer. And it pains me," Berkley said.

She tells me that the Badlands are an immediate priority she aims to address once she's officially sworn in as mayor, as well as other top issues such as the city's homeless population and affordable housing.

Berkley shared with me a vision for what she has for downtown Las Vegas.

"I want to be able to attract people downtown because of art. And not only visual art, but the Smith Center, the Nevada School of the Arts, which last year I was honored by them. They have an incredible vision of creating a Lincoln Center in downtown Las Vegas," Berkley said.

Once the mayoral election results are certified on Nov. 15 and she is sworn in on Dec. 4, the helm of Las Vegas will go to Berkley.

Watch my full interview with Mayor-elect Shelley Berkley here