Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman reminisces on 25 years of leadership

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As more votes continue to be counted across the Silver State, we come closer to the results for several local races.

That includes the race for Las Vegas mayor. With that, comes an end of an era for the city.

After 25 years of service between the current Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband former Mayor Oscar Goodman, a new name will be leading the city.

This will be the first time in 25 years the Las Vegas mayor will not be from the Goodman family.

Wednesday, Carolyn Goodman was celebrated during her last full city council meeting as mayor.

The public and the council all shared their heartfelt thanks to Mayor Goodman.

“Wow this is the last time that I’m going to have to say Mayor Goodman," said Todd Kessler, who spoke several times on the impact Carolyn Goodman had on his life.

"You have been an incredible person in my life and others."

“I want to thank you for that dedication, that vision, your leadership during the last challenging moments, but most of all for your love and wanting to move Las Vegas forward," Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said.

Balloons were placed behind her seat and a special video was played symbolizing her and her husband's combined 25 years of leadership in Las Vegas.

They also celebrated the six years of service by Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear, who will be off to new endeavors. This was his last city council meeting, too.

I spoke with Mayor Goodman after the city council meeting Wednesday asking her how she felt in the moment, knowing that after a quarter of a century of leadership by the Goodmans, this was her last full meeting.

“It’s been great. What a great city this is with great fun we’ve had, and I can’t believe I’m as old as I am that 25 years have passed," Mayor Goodman said.

While there were still 72 items on this meeting's agenda, it was clear many were focused on the mayor Wednesday.

“I sat here for 4 1/2 hours just to say goodbye," Kessler said.

Mayor Goodman also participated in the celebration thanking all of you in Las Vegas for the support over the years.

“Enjoy life, Las Vegas is the best because you all make it so," said Mayor Goodman.

Goodman is expected to still be at the next city council meeting on Dec. 4 to introduce the new mayor and officially end her time as the Mayor of Las Vegas.

