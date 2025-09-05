Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill announces campaign for governor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada governor's race is heating up.

Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill has officially launched her campaign to become the next governor of the Silver State.

WATCH | Commissioner Alexis Hill announced governor's race

"A native Nevadan with a lifelong dedication to public service, Hill has seen firsthand the challenges that face regular Nevadans," her campaign announcement read.

Hill currently serves as the chair of the Board of County Commissioners in Washoe County.

She faces current Attorney General Aaron Ford, who announced his run for governor this past July.