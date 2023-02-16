Viva Las Vegas: Mayor Goodman weighs in on the Super Bowl coming to the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a dream 25 years in the making. Mayor Carolyn Goodman says she's excited to welcome Super Bowl LVIII to the valley. Goodman said her husband, Oscar, was looking at welcoming the NFL since 1999, when he was mayor.

"I think the Super Bowl started in '67 or '68, so we were already seeing them and appreciative. Oscar figured when he was mayor, let's advertise Las Vegas," Goodman said. "Certainly because we have the sportsbooks and all this betting."

Goodman said that in 2003, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority put together a proposal of what they could do, wanting to market the city with a commercial during the Super Bowl. At the time, the league said it had the right to reject any ad related to sports betting — and told Las Vegas "no."

Now, Las Vegas has been awarded Super Bowl LVIII and is on the clock as preparations for the big game have already begun. That includes the arrival of the "Super Ball," which was spotted on the Strip and at Allegiant Stadium this week.

Goodman said it all comes down to one word: hospitality.

"155,000 hotel rooms. You can't do better than that. International airport with all the direct flights from these major cities," Goodman said. "It's just going to be incredible. All these restaurants, breweries, places to eat, shows to see, and the excitement of seeing the Super Bowl."

Many people are also expected to place their bets at the sportsbooks, which will bring in big money. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, $153.2 million in bets were placed at 185 Nevada sportsbooks for this year's Super Bowl.

And Mayor Goodman adds that ongoing road construction projects will also make it easier for people to get to Allegiant Stadium before the game next February.

"Certainly, once we get the I-15 widened between state line and Barstow, with that opened up and widened, it's getting people around, moving them easily and comfortably so they can get in and out of the venues," Goodman said. "It's just so right, and the time is right now."