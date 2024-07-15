Vitalant hosting blood drives across Southern Nevada in July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the "100 Deadliest Days", which is when we see a spike in the number of traffic deaths across the valley.
That, in addition to summer being a slower time of year, is prompting officials at Vitalant and the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada to encourage members of the community to donate blood.
"We see this during the holidays and summer, when people have kids out of school, are traveling, and are busy with other activities," said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada. "Sometimes donating blood moves down on the list."
"We anticipated a downturn in appointments due to summer break and family vacations. However, patients who rely on blood can't take a vacation," said Vitalant Communications Manager Mike Doria. "Add in the increase in trips to the emergency room from outdoor accidents and the need becomes even greater."
Any donor who uses their referral code to bring in a new donor at Vitalant will receive a $10 gift card to use in the Donor Rewards program store. The new donor must make and keep their appointment to receive the gift card. There is no limit on the number of gift cards a referring donor can receive.
Donors who stop by at a fixed site or blood drive through July 27 will also be automatically entered into a drawing to win a new car valued up to $30,000. The winner will be notified on August 1, 2024.
You can see the full list of blood drives through the end of the month below.
HENDERSON
- July 20
10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Black Mountain Recreation Center
599 Greenway Road
Bloodmobile
- July 23
7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sun City Anthem
2450 Hampton Road
Concord Room
- July 24
7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sun City Anthem
2450 Hampton Road
Concord Room
- July 26
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Southeast Las Vegas VA Clinic
1020 S. Boulder Highway
Bloodmobile
- July 28
7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Community
130 N. Pecos Road
Community Center Main Hall
LAS VEGAS
- July 15
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Southern Nevada Health District
280 S. Decatur Boulevard
Red Rock Conference Room
- July 16
8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Department of Motor Vehicles - Flamingo
8250 W. Flamingo Road
Bloodmobile
- July 17
9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Regus Las Vegas
1180 N. Town Center Drive
Bloodmobile
- July 17
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ageless Men's Health
9701 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 4
Bloodmobile
- July 18
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Silver State Schools Credit Union Trade Center
630 Trade Center Drive
Bloodmobile
- July 20
8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Paradise State - Viking Road Building
3901 E. Viking Road
Cultural Hall
- July 20
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Smith's Food and Drug Store 332
7130 N Durango Drive
Bloodmobile
- July 20
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rainbow Library
3150 N. Buffalo Drive
Bloodmobile
- July 21
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Faith Community Lutheran Church
3505 S. Town Center Drive
Adult Ministry Room
- July 23
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tivoli Village
400 S. Rampart Boulevard
Bloodmobile
- July 24
1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Yellowstone HOA
10175 Quarterhourse Lane
Club House Room
- July 25
2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Skye Canyon Community Association
10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive
Bloodmobile
- July 27
8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Latter-Day Saints Sunrise Stake
877 Temple View Drive
Church House Cultural Hall
- July 27
10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Sunrise Library
5400 Harris Avenue
Bloodmobile
- July 27
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tyler Robinson Foundation
9600 W. Sahara Avenue
Sahara West Library MP Room
- July 28
8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
St. Joseph Husband Mary Catholic Church
7260 W. Sahara Avenue
Bloodmobile
- July 29
10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Huntington & Ellis Real Estate
9525 W. Russell Road
Bloodmobile
- July 30
2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Summerlin Library
1771 Inner Circle Drive
Theater
- July 31
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
University Medical Center LV
1800 W. Charleston Boulevard
Bloodmobile
NORTH LAS VEGAS
- July 17
10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Aliante Library
2400 W. Deer Springs
Meeting Rooms A/B
- July 21
9:15. a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
2575 W. El Campo Grande Avenue
Classrooms
PAHRUMP
- July 18
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pahrump Nugget
681 S. Highway 160
Banquet Room
LAUGHLIN
- July 18
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aquarius
1900 S. Casino Drive
Aquarius Scorpio Room
- July 19
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tropicana Laughlin
2121 South Casino Drive
Coronado Room
MESQUITE
- July 25
2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Mesquite Rec Center
100 W. Old Mill Road
Dance Room