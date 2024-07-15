Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Vitalant hosting blood drives across Southern Nevada in July

Blood donation
KTNV
For the first summer in 40 years, blood supply centers have a new pool of potential donors to collect from. The FDA recently relaxed blood donation guidelines for gay and bisexual men.
Blood donation
Posted at 8:12 PM, Jul 14, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the "100 Deadliest Days", which is when we see a spike in the number of traffic deaths across the valley.

That, in addition to summer being a slower time of year, is prompting officials at Vitalant and the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada to encourage members of the community to donate blood.

"We see this during the holidays and summer, when people have kids out of school, are traveling, and are busy with other activities," said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada. "Sometimes donating blood moves down on the list."

"We anticipated a downturn in appointments due to summer break and family vacations. However, patients who rely on blood can't take a vacation," said Vitalant Communications Manager Mike Doria. "Add in the increase in trips to the emergency room from outdoor accidents and the need becomes even greater."

Any donor who uses their referral code to bring in a new donor at Vitalant will receive a $10 gift card to use in the Donor Rewards program store. The new donor must make and keep their appointment to receive the gift card. There is no limit on the number of gift cards a referring donor can receive.

Donors who stop by at a fixed site or blood drive through July 27 will also be automatically entered into a drawing to win a new car valued up to $30,000. The winner will be notified on August 1, 2024.

You can see the full list of blood drives through the end of the month below.

HENDERSON

  • July 20
    10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    Black Mountain Recreation Center
    599 Greenway Road
    Bloodmobile
  • July 23
    7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    Sun City Anthem
    2450 Hampton Road
    Concord Room
  • July 24
    7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    Sun City Anthem
    2450 Hampton Road
    Concord Room
  • July 26
    11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
    Southeast Las Vegas VA Clinic
    1020 S. Boulder Highway
    Bloodmobile
  • July 28
    7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
    St. Thomas More Catholic Community
    130 N. Pecos Road
    Community Center Main Hall

LAS VEGAS

  • July 15
    9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Southern Nevada Health District
    280 S. Decatur Boulevard
    Red Rock Conference Room
  • July 16
    8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Department of Motor Vehicles - Flamingo
    8250 W. Flamingo Road
    Bloodmobile
  • July 17
    9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    Regus Las Vegas
    1180 N. Town Center Drive
    Bloodmobile
  • July 17
    10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Ageless Men's Health
    9701 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 4
    Bloodmobile
  • July 18
    9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Silver State Schools Credit Union Trade Center
    630 Trade Center Drive
    Bloodmobile
  • July 20
    8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Paradise State - Viking Road Building
    3901 E. Viking Road
    Cultural Hall
  • July 20
    9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Smith's Food and Drug Store 332
    7130 N Durango Drive
    Bloodmobile
  • July 20
    11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    Rainbow Library
    3150 N. Buffalo Drive
    Bloodmobile
  • July 21
    9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Faith Community Lutheran Church
    3505 S. Town Center Drive
    Adult Ministry Room
  • July 23
    10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Tivoli Village
    400 S. Rampart Boulevard
    Bloodmobile
  • July 24
    1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    Yellowstone HOA
    10175 Quarterhourse Lane
    Club House Room
  • July 25
    2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    Skye Canyon Community Association
    10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive
    Bloodmobile
  • July 27
    8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Latter-Day Saints Sunrise Stake
    877 Temple View Drive
    Church House Cultural Hall
  • July 27
    10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
    Sunrise Library
    5400 Harris Avenue
    Bloodmobile
  • July 27
    11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    Tyler Robinson Foundation
    9600 W. Sahara Avenue
    Sahara West Library MP Room
  • July 28
    8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    St. Joseph Husband Mary Catholic Church
    7260 W. Sahara Avenue
    Bloodmobile
  • July 29
    10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
    Huntington & Ellis Real Estate
    9525 W. Russell Road
    Bloodmobile
  • July 30
    2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    Summerlin Library
    1771 Inner Circle Drive
    Theater
  • July 31
    10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    University Medical Center LV
    1800 W. Charleston Boulevard
    Bloodmobile

NORTH LAS VEGAS

  • July 17
    10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    Aliante Library
    2400 W. Deer Springs
    Meeting Rooms A/B
  • July 21
    9:15. a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
    St. John Neumann Catholic Church
    2575 W. El Campo Grande Avenue
    Classrooms

PAHRUMP

  • July 18
    9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    Pahrump Nugget
    681 S. Highway 160
    Banquet Room

LAUGHLIN

  • July 18
    11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Aquarius
    1900 S. Casino Drive
    Aquarius Scorpio Room
  • July 19
    9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Tropicana Laughlin
    2121 South Casino Drive
    Coronado Room

MESQUITE

  • July 25
    2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    Mesquite Rec Center
    100 W. Old Mill Road
    Dance Room
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH