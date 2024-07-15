Vitalant hosting blood drives across Southern Nevada in July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the "100 Deadliest Days", which is when we see a spike in the number of traffic deaths across the valley.

That, in addition to summer being a slower time of year, is prompting officials at Vitalant and the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada to encourage members of the community to donate blood.

"We see this during the holidays and summer, when people have kids out of school, are traveling, and are busy with other activities," said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada. "Sometimes donating blood moves down on the list."

"We anticipated a downturn in appointments due to summer break and family vacations. However, patients who rely on blood can't take a vacation," said Vitalant Communications Manager Mike Doria. "Add in the increase in trips to the emergency room from outdoor accidents and the need becomes even greater."

Any donor who uses their referral code to bring in a new donor at Vitalant will receive a $10 gift card to use in the Donor Rewards program store. The new donor must make and keep their appointment to receive the gift card. There is no limit on the number of gift cards a referring donor can receive.

Donors who stop by at a fixed site or blood drive through July 27 will also be automatically entered into a drawing to win a new car valued up to $30,000. The winner will be notified on August 1, 2024.

You can see the full list of blood drives through the end of the month below.

HENDERSON



July 20

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Black Mountain Recreation Center

599 Greenway Road

Bloodmobile

7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sun City Anthem

2450 Hampton Road

Concord Room

7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sun City Anthem

2450 Hampton Road

Concord Room

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Southeast Las Vegas VA Clinic

1020 S. Boulder Highway

Bloodmobile

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More Catholic Community

130 N. Pecos Road

Community Center Main Hall

LAS VEGAS



July 15

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Southern Nevada Health District

280 S. Decatur Boulevard

Red Rock Conference Room

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Department of Motor Vehicles - Flamingo

8250 W. Flamingo Road

Bloodmobile

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Regus Las Vegas

1180 N. Town Center Drive

Bloodmobile

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ageless Men's Health

9701 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 4

Bloodmobile

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Silver State Schools Credit Union Trade Center

630 Trade Center Drive

Bloodmobile

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Paradise State - Viking Road Building

3901 E. Viking Road

Cultural Hall

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Smith's Food and Drug Store 332

7130 N Durango Drive

Bloodmobile

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rainbow Library

3150 N. Buffalo Drive

Bloodmobile

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Faith Community Lutheran Church

3505 S. Town Center Drive

Adult Ministry Room

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tivoli Village

400 S. Rampart Boulevard

Bloodmobile

1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Yellowstone HOA

10175 Quarterhourse Lane

Club House Room

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Skye Canyon Community Association

10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive

Bloodmobile

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Latter-Day Saints Sunrise Stake

877 Temple View Drive

Church House Cultural Hall

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sunrise Library

5400 Harris Avenue

Bloodmobile

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tyler Robinson Foundation

9600 W. Sahara Avenue

Sahara West Library MP Room

8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Husband Mary Catholic Church

7260 W. Sahara Avenue

Bloodmobile

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Huntington & Ellis Real Estate

9525 W. Russell Road

Bloodmobile

2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Summerlin Library

1771 Inner Circle Drive

Theater

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

University Medical Center LV

1800 W. Charleston Boulevard

Bloodmobile

NORTH LAS VEGAS



July 17

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Aliante Library

2400 W. Deer Springs

Meeting Rooms A/B

9:15. a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

St. John Neumann Catholic Church

2575 W. El Campo Grande Avenue

Classrooms

PAHRUMP



July 18

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pahrump Nugget

681 S. Highway 160

Banquet Room

LAUGHLIN



July 18

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aquarius

1900 S. Casino Drive

Aquarius Scorpio Room

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tropicana Laughlin

2121 South Casino Drive

Coronado Room

MESQUITE

