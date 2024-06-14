Red Cross urges blood donations amid critical shortage for World Blood Donor Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday marks the 20th anniversary of World Blood Donor Day, and the Red Cross of Southern Nevada is urging the community to donate blood.

Over the past few weeks, the Red Cross has collected 20,000 fewer donations nationwide than necessary to maintain its blood supply.

The Red Cross of Southern Nevada is stressing the critical need for blood donors, especially now that we’re in the summer months.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, known as the “100 deadliest days” of summer, there is an increased need for blood due to a higher number of auto accidents and trauma victims.

Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada, said summer months are crucial for donations but they often see a decline.

"We see this during the holidays and summer when people have kids out of school, are traveling, and are busy with other activities, and sometimes donating blood moves down on the list," Flanigan said.

Flanigan also mentions the urgent need for O-negative blood.

“World Blood Donor Day is a moment to honor the selflessness and generosity of blood donors who are pivotal in healthcare systems globally,” she added.

Appointments can be made using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).