LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A visitor from the Aloha State won big while visiting the Ninth Island!

A Hawaiian resident decided to take her chances at California Hotel & Casino on Saturday. She played Light & Wonder's Let It Ride. She was dealt five cards.

She revealed a 5-card royal flush off a $1 bonus bet to win the large progressive, earning her $130,000.

According to Boyd Gaming officials, she takes annual trips to Las Vegas.

MORE BIG WINS: