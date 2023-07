LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A visitor from California is going back home with a lot more cash in their pocket!

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino said David Schnell won $154,158 Monday night. He visited the Westgate for the first time for the NASPA Double Down Scrabble Tournament.

Schnell hit the Pai Gow progressive jackpot.

"He also had $1 on the fortune bonus which paid 1,000 to 1," officials said. "And two other players at the table received $500 on the envy bet."

