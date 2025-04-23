VIDEO: Surveillance footage captures coyote duo roaming west Las Vegas suburb

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local man is sounding the alarm to Channel 13 after two coyotes were seen running through a west Las Vegas neighborhood this week.

Video shared with Channel 13 shows the animals running down the sidewalk in the early morning hours of April 21.

Caught on camera: Coyotes spotted in west Las Vegas

Omar, who shared the video, said this happened on Prairie Corners Drive, in the area of Buffalo and Vegas drives.

The surveillance footage he shared shows the animals trotting past his home at approximately 2:50 a.m.

While coyote sightings aren't uncommon in the Las Vegas valley, encounters with the animals have prompted warnings in the past.

Last June, the Nevada Department of Wildlife issued a warning after two women were bitten by coyotes while walking in Pittman Wash.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Department of Wildlife said coyote attacks "are extremely rare and generally involve feeding activity," but there are some things you can do should you encounter a coyote.

Here's what the Department of Wildlife recommends:



Do not run.

Make yourself appear as large as possible.

Make loud noises by yelling, blowing a whistle or using another noisemaking device.

Throw rocks or other objects in their direction.

Stand your ground, but do not corner the animal.

Do not feed them.

The Department of Wildlife also recommends that dog owners keep their pets on a leash and under control when walking along trails.

