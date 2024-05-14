DNA analysis proves 'wolves' spotted in northern Nevada were actually coyotes

(KTNV) — What was thought to be a rare wolf sighting in northern Nevada turned out to be something not so out-of-the-ordinary.

The canines in question were spotted by a helicopter crew working on a moose-collaring project near Merritt Mountain, north of Elko, on March 17.

After the sighting, hair, fecal and urine samples were collected along tracks in the snow left by three suspected wolves. Analysis of those samples has since revealed the animals to be coyotes, the Nevada Department of Wildlife announced on its website.

The DNA analysis determined with 99.9% certainty that the samples collected came from coyotes, not wolves, NDOW stated.

"What sets this investigation apart is the rigorous examination applied to the samples: they were sent to not one, but two independent labs for analysis," the Department of Wildlife stated. "The results from both labs conclusively show no genetic connection to wolf species and reveal genetic markers consistent with coyotes."

While wolf sightings are rare in the Silver State, wolves from packs in Idaho, Oregon and northern California do occasionally cross state lines.

In its statement, the Department of Wildlife noted it "remains committed to monitoring wildlife populations and ensuring public safety."

"We understand the significance of such sightings and the importance of accurate identification," NDOW director Alan Jenne stated. "NDOW will continue to work closely with state and federal agencies to uphold our mission of protecting Nevada's ecosystems and wildlife while also maintaining transparency as a top priority in all our communications with the public."