Coyote bitings in Henderson prompt warning from Nevada Department of Wildlife

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following two separate coyote incidents in Henderson over the past week, the Nevada Department of Wildlife is advising increased caution for those in the area.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, July 7 and again Friday, July 12, a coyote bit two separate women walking in Pittman Wash near Green Valley Parkway in Henderson.

Each of the women suffered puncture wounds on their lower leg and sought treatment at area hospitals.

Nevada Department of Wildlife game wardens are investigating both incidents and monitoring coyote activity in the area.

Anyone encountering coyotes exhibiting aggressive behavior while visiting the area is encouraged to notify the department by calling 800-992-3030 or 775-688-1331.

“Coyote attacks are extremely rare and generally involve feeding activity. It is possible these bites are related to protective behavior associated with denning sites,” said Claire Clarke, Urban Wildlife Education Coordinator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife in Southern Nevada.

Clarke recommends that pet owners keep their dogs on a leash and under control when walking along trails.

If you encounter a coyote, NDOW recommends the following:

