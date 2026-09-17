Video shows Volaris flight landing in Las Vegas after reported engine fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Volaris Airlines flight traveling to Mexico returned to Las Vegas on Monday after the crew reported a possible engine fire, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and air traffic control recordings.

Video shared with Channel 13 shows flames coming from the plane's engine:

Plane makes emergency landing in Las Vegas after crew reports engine fire

A spokesperson for Harry Reid International Airport says the Volaris crew called in an alert for a potential engine fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Airport authorities said there were no visible signs of smoke or fire when the plane landed.

No injuries were reported, and the flight landed safely.

The FAA confirmed the flight was en route to Guadalajara, Mexico. Volaris did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

ABC News contributed to this report.