British Airways plane makes safe landing at Las Vegas airport after cellphone fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A British Airways plane landed safely at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday after a fire on board, an airport spokesperson confirmed to Channel 13.

According to a local emergency alert, Clark County Fire Department engines were dispatched to the airport to respond to an aircraft emergency on Monday afternoon.

The Las Vegas airport spokesperson told Channel 13 British Airways had called in the alert "due to a fire caused by a cellphone."

"The fire was extinguished and the aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate," the spokesperson stated in an email.

While incidents of lithium battery fires on planes are fairly rare, they are becoming increasingly common, a spokesperson for the safety organization UL Standards and Engagement told CNN in and August 2025 report.

Fires occur when lithium batteries go into "thermal runaway," an unpredictable occurrence where the batteries begin to short circuit, getting hotter and hotter until the battery fails, emitting flames, smoke, and toxic gas, an FAA official told CNN.

This is a developing story. We'll share updates as we learn more.