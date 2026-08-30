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Vice President Vance to speak at Republican Jewish Coalition Leadership Summit in Las Vegas

Vance
Gabe Souza/AP Photo/Gabe Souza
Vice President JD Vance points at James Beers, a maintenance manager, during a visit to Compotech, a composite technology company, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026, in Brewer, Maine. (AP Photo/Gabe Souza)
Vance
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After being visited by President Donald Trump on August 5, Las Vegas will soon receive Vice President JD Vance later this month.

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Vance will act as the keynote speaker at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Summit.

The RJC will hold the summit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas from August 30-31, with a breakfast to conclude the event on September 1.

Vance is scheduled to speak next Monday evening.

Other attendees include Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling, EPA administrator Lee Zeldin, House Speaker Mike Johnson, the US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and Governor Joe Lombardo.

Do you have a question about politics in Nevada? Ask Steve at Steve.Sebelius@ktnv.com, or by clicking on the banner below.

Do you have questions about politics, elections or government? Email us using the Ask Steve link on our website.

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