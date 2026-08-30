Vice President Vance to speak at Republican Jewish Coalition Leadership Summit in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After being visited by President Donald Trump on August 5, Las Vegas will soon receive Vice President JD Vance later this month.

Local News WATCH: President Trump touts tax and economic policies in Las Vegas speech KTNV Staff

Vance will act as the keynote speaker at the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Summit.

🚨🚨🚨 MAJOR SPEAKER ANNOUNCEMENT: The Republican Jewish Coalition is proud to welcome Vice President JD Vance to our National Leadership Summit in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/SS8TyZhbuo — RJC (@RJC) August 28, 2026

The RJC will hold the summit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas from August 30-31, with a breakfast to conclude the event on September 1.

Vance is scheduled to speak next Monday evening.

Other attendees include Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling, EPA administrator Lee Zeldin, House Speaker Mike Johnson, the US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and Governor Joe Lombardo.

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