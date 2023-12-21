Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Las Vegas, meet with union members next month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to start off the new year with a visit to Las Vegas.

According to a White House press release, Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will travel to Las Vegas on Jan. 3, 2024.

Harris is expected to meet with local members of Culinary Union Local 226 "as they celebrate their successful new contracts, which led to a historic increase in wages and workplace safety improvements," a White House spokesperson wrote.

The vice president will deliver a speech about the Biden-Harris administration's job creation efforts. She's also expected to address "the need for Americans to use their voices to stay engaged in the fight against extremist attacks on fundamental freedoms," according to the White House.

January's visit will mark the ninth time Harris has visited the Silver State since taking office in January 2021.

Her visit comes just a few weeks after President Joe Biden paid a visit to the Las Vegas Valley to tout a federal investment of $8.2 billion in funding for 10 major passenger rail projects across the country, including a long-awaited high-speed train linking Las Vegas and Southern California.