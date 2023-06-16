VGK superfan driving from Idaho to Las Vegas victory parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After seeing the turnout the day of Game 5 outside T-Mobile Arena, the Vegas Golden Knights are expecting a big crowd for the victory parade—even some out-of-towners.

"​It is party city here in Vegas, this is going to be the biggest party we have ever had so shutting down both sides of the strip, we will take buses— Flamingo to Tropicana, and then gather for a rally in front of T-mobile arena," said Nate Ewell, vice president of communications for the Vegas Golden Knights.

One man is traveling from Idaho. We talked with the super fan about his love for the team ahead of the celebrations for winning the 2023 Stanley Cup.

Tucker Mitchell is a loyal VGK fan, he is driving from Idaho Falls, Idaho for the parade. He says he can't miss it.

We talked with Mitchell about why he wanted to come all the way down for the parade.

"A coupe of reasons, I have been a sports fan my whole life I know this might be the only chance we can do this, I hope it is not obviously. I don't want to miss that," he said.

Fans locally and from out of state are looking forward to the city's biggest-ever hockey event.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. on the Las Vegas Strip and ends at Toshiba Plaza with DJ's and speeches.

