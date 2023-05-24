VGK owner Bill Foley's wine company buys historic distillery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley is adding another company to his business portfolio.

You may or may not know that he is one of the people behind Foley Family Wines. Foley founded the wine company in 1996 and it has expanded to operations in California, Washington, Oregon, and New Zealand.

On Wednesday, company officials announced they were buying a distillery in Minden, Nevada, which is about 30 minutes south of Carson City. According to a press release, that includes an American Whiskey and white spirits distillery, housed in a 100-year-old creamery and an American Single Malt Whiskey distillery housed in a 100-year-old flour mill. According to Foley Family Wines, both buildings are listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

"I'm very proud of what we've accomplished in Nevada," said Foley, who also owns the Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas Knight Hawks, City National Arena, lifeguard Arena, and The Dollar Loan Center. "I'm looking forward to introducing our spirits to the marketplace."

Company officials said they'll produce spirits at the facility from locally-sourced grains and that they will be available through national wholesale markets and direct-to-consumer channels.

"As the demand for spirits continues to grow and the consumer profile evolves, this is a strategic step for us," said Shawn Schiffer, the president of Foley Family Wines. "We look forward to integrating spirits brands into our national distribution network and to continuing the important vision of the Bently family."

"The Bently family, former owners of the distillery, restored these historic Minden sites to LEED certification," said Courtney Foley, second generation vinter. "Their legacy is in perfect alignment with our family's commitment to community and sustainability across our vineyards and winery properties."

Foley Family Wines officials said they will start operating the Minden facility immediately and will manage the sales and marketing efforts.