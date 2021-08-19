Veterans Affairs in Southern Nevada hiring registered nurses

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System is hiring 45 nurses for a variety of positions at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

VASNHS currently has a need for registered nurses to work in the facility’s medical/surgical inpatient wards, emergency medicine and critical/intensive care.

Hiring incentives will be offered to those selected, and salary ranges between $63,008 to $131,812 per year based on education, training, experience, and nursing specialty. A career with the U.S. Government also provides employees with a comprehensive benefits package.

Preferred applicants should have at least one year of experience in nursing practice and be a graduate of a school of professional nursing approved by the appropriate state-accrediting agency and accredited by either The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

Applicants pending the completion of education or certification/licensure requirements are welcome to apply but may not be hired until all requirements are met.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 23. For more information and to submit an online application click here.