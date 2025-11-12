Veteran gets free tiny home after beating homelessness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas veteran who overcame homelessness and addiction received the keys to a new tiny home on Tuesday afternoon.

Edwin Santiago Colon, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 2000 to 2007, including a deployment to Iraq, was gifted with a home built by nearly two dozen students from the Shop Class Foundation.

"So surreal, it still doesn't feel real," Colon said.

The surprise ceremony brought together community members to celebrate Colon's journey from homelessness to homeownership in just three years.

"I'm living with a purpose now. I'm living with purpose and my peace of mind before anything," Colon said.

After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Colon faced significant challenges, including addiction and homelessness. He was able to turn his life around in 2022 and start fresh.

"For years of homelessness coming out to own a home three years later, free at that, I mean, it doesn't get any better than that," Colon said.

The tiny home project was a collaboration between the Shop Class Foundation students, Bay Law Injury Attorney, and local veteran organizations. Jeff Gibson, president of the Shop Class Foundation, said the project benefits both students learning trades and the local community.

"It's a win-win situation. We have local students who want to learn a trade, building a product for a local community," Gibson said.

Colon's home will be located near downtown Water Street in Henderson on a lot donated by Gibson and his wife. The property will eventually house 33 tiny homes total.

"They literally have a piece of property that is going to be deeded to them that they can call home," Gibson said.

Colon plans to pay the kindness forward by using his skills as an electrician to help the Shop Class Foundation with future projects.

"It's a beautiful thing what they are doing. I actually want to go out there and help," Colon said.

Looking ahead, Colon hopes to return to school to become a drug counselor to help others facing similar challenges he overcame.

