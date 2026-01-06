Venezuelan businesswoman in Las Vegas reacts to Maduro's removal with hope and uncertainty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For many in Las Vegas, the news from Venezuela isn't just breaking news — it's deeply personal.

Christy Rosales, a Venezuelan businesswoman who rebuilt her life from scratch inside a small shop at the Boulevard Mall, represents thousands of Venezuelans who now call Las Vegas home. Through her eyes, what's happening in Venezuela matters not just to Venezuelans, but to everyone in the community.

Inside the Boulevard Mall, surrounded by color, craftsmanship and community, Rosales has built something that represents far more than a business. For more than four years, she has owned Love for Purses at El Mercado.

She came to Las Vegas from Venezuela in 2020 after living nearly her entire life under a communist system she says slowly pushed people out.

"I realized that Maduro had been removed from Venezuela, and it was exciting, but we were also left wondering what is going to happen next," Rosales said.

Rosales tells me her emotions were immediate — excitement and yet the fear of the unknown.

"We are happy," Rosales said.

She says the joy is shared by many Venezuelans here in Las Vegas.

"Most of us have our families there. We didn't leave Venezuela because we wanted to, but because the regime forced us to," Rosales said.

Rosales says most Venezuelans didn't leave for opportunity — they left out of necessity.

"Because of him, millions of Venezuelans emigrated, and it hasn't been easy being in a country that is not your own," Rosales said.

While Maduro's removal is a step in the right direction, Rosales says the regime remains, and she worries about what comes next.

