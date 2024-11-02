Watch Now
'The Nightmare Before Christmas' immersive viewing returns to AREA15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "The Nightmare Before Christmas" immersive viewing has returned to Las Vegas for the fourth consecutive year.

Guests can watch the beloved Tim Burton film with choreographed light and sound elements inside a 360-degree, projection-mapped Portal at AREA15.

Attendees can also look forward to one speciality cocktail with their ticket purchase.

Adult tickets are currently available for $40.

Tickets for children under 13 are available for $20.

