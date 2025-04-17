Vegas teens turn passion into action: Student-led Earth Day event tackles water crisis at Springs Preserve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Youth Conservation Council (YCC), an extracurricular club for Las Vegas Valley students, is preparing for their annual Earth Day Celebration this Saturday at Springs Preserve.

The event will feature interactive booths run by students to teach the community about water conservation and natural resource protection in Southern Nevada.

"I really love a lot of things about YCC. One thing I really love is all the people I get to meet," said Somerset SkyPointe senior Kira Anderson. "We all come from different schools and different parts of the valley."

"I really fell in love with the idea of conserving water and teaching people about the wealth of knowledge that Las Vegas really has," said Faith Lutheran High School senior Demetrios Griego.

The students emphasize that the event will be entertaining for all ages, featuring a DJ, puppet shows, trivia, and interactive demonstrations where participants can collect stamps at each booth to earn prizes.

The Youth Conservation Council focuses primarily on water conservation efforts in Southern Nevada.

"They're students now, but they're going to be young adults soon. They're going to be stakeholders. They're going to be our future leaders," said Abby Phillips, Springs Preserve's Senior Conservation Educator.

For Palo Verde junior Fisher Parry, the program has inspired career aspirations.

"Something that probably spoke to me the most, we went to the Hoover Dam, when on the edge of the dam, you can actually see how the waters receded," Parry said. "Personally, I want to come back and work for the water district. I think that what I've learned here is a great, great jumping off point."

Even students pursuing other career paths value the knowledge they're gaining.

Anderson, who plans to become a physical therapist, said, "If I'm going to live in Nevada, or really anywhere, I need to know about the water."

Griego added, "I really do want to carry this into my future. I am looking at business right now, but I am also looking at sustainability programs, sustainability minors."

