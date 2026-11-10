Vegas Stronger Champion honored for pairing rescue dogs with US veterans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas organization is pairing rescued dogs with retired veterans, and this month, one of its dedicated volunteers is being recognized for making those life-changing matches possible.

R.W.B. Dog T.A.G.S. — which stands for Red White Blue Dog Training After Government Service — operates on a simple but powerful mission: "Saving Two Lives At A Time." A veteran receives meaningful support, and a rescued dog receives purpose, care and a second chance.

Volunteer Miriam Saadati, one of the organization's fosters, was named this month's Vegas Stronger Champion for her commitment to that mission.

"They're fostering and then placing the dogs with retired veterans who could really use an emotional support dog or a just a service dog, right?" Saadati said.

One of the retired veterans who received a dog through the program is Sheldon Moniz.

"So, I was in the Marine Corps. I had been deployed three times to Iraq during my time. I was in for a little over nine years," Moniz said.

Moniz was paired with Harley Quinn, a rescue from the Henderson shelter, about nine years ago, after his military career came to an end.

"And I was medically retired. I was actually injured while in the military, and it messed up my back, my shoulder, and a whole bunch of other things. So, I was looking for a dog that could help with my physical injuries as well as my emotional injuries," Moniz said.

Saadati said volunteering for R.W.B. Dog T.A.G.S. benefits everyone involved.

"So, I know that it's just a really great emotional support for them. It's a great emotional support for me, as a foster, and also emotional benefit to the dogs," Saadati said.

"We work for the forever connection, because we try to save two lives at a time. You know, we, give them purpose, give them a job, and by doing so, going through the program and doing the classes and stuff like that, it gives us purpose," Moniz said.

The connection between dog and handler is evident in their daily work together. Moniz said without volunteers like Saadati, none of this would be possible.

"She's one of those people in the program that if we need something and it's an emergency, we know we can count on her to do it. She has been able to coordinate fosters for us — she's always looking for fosters, because we're always looking for fosters," Moniz said.

For her dedication to the dogs and the veterans they're matched with, Saadati was recognized by Findlay Automotive Group's Jeff Giles.

"We want to call you out as our Vegas Stronger Champion, and we want to give you this small token of our appreciation for what you do," Giles said as he presented Saadati with a check for $599. "So, this is for you, for being our champion."

"I just try to be a good human, and doing good is the kind of thing that I would hope other humans would do, too," Saadati said.

R.W.B. Dog T.A.G.S. has a goal of matching 13 veterans with 13 dogs each year. The organization offers a variety of training certification programs for both veterans and dogs alike. You can connect with R.W.B. Dog T.A.G.S. and support their mission at https://www.rwbdogtags.org/.

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