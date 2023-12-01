Vegas Stronger Champion: Erlantz Muguira of the Burn Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation helps fire victims get back on their feet year-round, but in December, they also bring holiday joy to kids in need with an annual toy drive.

For the first three weeks of December, five different fire agencies — which include Clark County, North Las Vegas, City of Las Vegas, Henderson, and military-based units from Creech Air Force Base and Nellis Air Force Base — volunteer at five different Wal-Marts around the valley.

Clark County Firefighter Erlantz Muguira has served in his department for 12 years and spent nearly that long volunteering on the board of the Burn Foundation.

"To be able to collect the toys that we do, and to be able to give the kids that Christmas, that holiday spirit, and to watch them smile, that makes it all worth it," Muguira told Channel 13, as he described a goal to increase their number of collected toys from 28,000 to 30,000 this year.

"We'll be in front of those Wal-Marts, so if you see the fire trucks out in front, just go in, purchase a toy, and bring it out to us, and we'll make sure it gets into the hands of kids in this community," Muguira said. He added that gift cards and other teenage-centered gifts are especially helpful.

Keith Armington has worked for the North Las Vegas Fire Dept for 5 years and volunteered for the Burn Foundation for even longer. He helps distribute the collected toys through 45 different non-profit organizations around Las Vegas, as well as to nine Clark County School District elementary schools.

Once an agency requests toys, Armington explained that volunteers will "go through what we have here at the warehouse and everything that's coming in through the next couple weeks" to find toys.

He added, "What's cool about this is that many of the kids don't know the toys come from us. At the end of the day, it's all about the giving."

That holiday spirit of giving is why Erlantz Muguira of the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation is this month's Vegas Stronger Champion.

Jeff Giles of Findlay Automotive Group recently met and presented the Burn Foundation with a donation check. "We heard about what you're doing with the Burn Foundation, and we just thought it was amazing. We wanted to highlight you as our Vegas Stronger Champion for the good work that you and all the people that you work with are doing," Giles said.

Learn how to donate to the foundation's annual toy drive here. Additionally, connect with the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation on their Instagram account and their Facebook page.