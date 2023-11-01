Vegas Stronger Champion: Crossing Guard Team Tracey Abidi and Rene Mesa

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every day, before and after school, crossing guards in Spring Valley help students safely get across a very busy stretch of Flamingo Road.

On a scale of one to 10, crossing guard Tracey Abidi told Channel 13 that the intersection was "definitely a 10" when it came to how busy Flamingo Road and Ravenwood Drive is.

Abidi has partnered with fellow crossing guard Rene Mesa for years to help students and parents navigate their way to Diskin Elementary School.

"It makes you feel good," Mesa told Channel 13, "because we know we're doing a good job taking care of the kids."

For their dedication and hard work along what would otherwise be a dangerous stretch of road, the guards are being recognized by Findlay Automotive Group as November's Vegas Stronger Champions.

"We want to highlight you as our Vegas Stronger Champions for the job you guys do every day, helping kids cross the street, and keeping them safe on a very busy street," said Jeff Giles of Findlay Automotive Group. "We appreciate what you're doing and you guys are just one of the very best things about Las Vegas."

After hearing about this busy crosswalk, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft got involved and issued a special proclamation to emphasize the importance of their work.

"This is one of the most intense intersections we have and there is no doubt you are saving lives by being here, by your presence here every day," Naft told Abidi and Mesa as he presented them with framed certificates declaring the day as "Tracey Abidi Day" and "Rene Mesa Day" in Clark County on behalf of the 2.5 million neighbors and the Board of County Commissioners.

There are many crossing guard positions that are still open in Clark County. If you're interested in a job, you can click here to learn more about the application process.