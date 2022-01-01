'Street Barber' gives free haircuts to homeless

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From living on the streets to giving back to the homeless community, Dana Canfield is the Street Barber of Las Vegas. He gives free haircuts to men and women living on the streets.

“All I ever wanted when I was out there was a haircut and a fresh shower to give me a jump-start to a new life,” he said.

Barbering is in Dana’s blood. Both of his grandfathers cut hair and ran barbershops in California back in the 1940s.

“I remember growing up in my grandfather’s garage, and there were barber chairs everywhere and I even got a pair of scissors from 1945.”

Yet Dana didn’t follow the family trade of trimming right away. He moved to Las Vegas, and his life took a turn for the worst.

“I had a big house. I worked about 15 years ago in the automotive industry, and I found myself kind of overindulging in some things in the city, and I ended up homeless.”

For nearly four years Dana lived on the streets battling drug addiction and run-ins with the law. However, during this time, he grew an appreciation for his fellow neighbors living outside, all while recognizing a basic need that was not offered in the homeless community. Once Dana went through rehab and back on his feet, he wanted to give back.

“The haircuts really provide a little bit of hope; a little bit of a jump-start in their life.

Today, Dana is halfway through barber school. Like his grandfathers, he plans to open up a barbershop while continuing to serve the Las Vegas homeless community. Dana pops up at various events, rescue missions or Las Vegas Boulevard. Dana lists his pop-up locations on his social media pages.