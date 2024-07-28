Vegas Pet Rescue donors offering $11,000 reward to find person responsible in English bulldog's death

UPDATE | July 18, 2:25 p.m.

Vegas Pet Rescue said the reward has now jumped up to $11,000.

It is expected to rise even more.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

Efforts are underway to find who is responsible for leaving Reba, an English bulldog, trapped in a small, taped plastic container in the heat last week.

After being in critical condition, Reba died on Saturday, July 27.

The Vegas Pet Rescue Project announced that an anonymous donor is offering a $5,000 reward to the person who comes forward with information on who is responsible.

Individuals with information will be kept anonymous, the pet rescue said.

This is a developing story.