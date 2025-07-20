LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of local graduates are ready to enter the workforce after completing an educational program with Vegas PBS, but opportunities like this could be harder to come by in the future amid federal funding cuts.

Over the last 15 years, Vegas PBS has helped nearly one million locals enter the workforce through its Training and Economic Development program. The latest class of 164 graduates crossed that finish line on Saturday at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino.

Vegas PBS workforce program graduates face uncertain future amid federal funding cuts

"My mom is like my biggest inspiration... [she] has always taught me to be strong," said Ginger Morales.

"My four children got to watch me see dedication and hard work, how important it is and where it can get you," said Asia Crowfield.

The milestone moment comes after a decision by Congress to make major budget cuts to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which will trickle down to local stations, Vegas PBS and KNPR.

Vegas PBS will have to trim $3.8 million from its budget over the next two years, putting initiatives like this workforce development program in jeopardy.

"It just saddens me because there are people out there that need to get ahead, that need the guidance and direction, and I feel like this program makes it so much more possible," said Georgina Morales.

Vegas PBS offers more than 400 career programs as well as 1,000 short-term and compliance courses. While President and CEO Mare Mazur tells me she doesn't anticipate immediate cuts to these programs, the loss of funding puts significant pressure on their ability to support their local services.

"Frustrated, disappointed, education has changed dramatically, it's not necessarily the college degree it is the credentialing of people, we're a nonprofit so it's not about the buck it's about the person," said Debra Solt, Workforce Training and Development Director.

Some conservatives, including President Trump, say public media is biased and argue taxpayers shouldn't be forced to subsidize views they disagree with. That's a charge that some public media leaders deny, saying they welcome all views.

"Losing two million dollars out of an already approved budget is going to be a significant hole to fill, but I'm confident that we will fill it, I'm confident that Vegas PBS will be here for all of Southern Nevada in whatever way we can," said Mazur.

