Williams Racing hosting fan event leading up to Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is only nine days away and teams are drifting into gear in the valley with special events leading up to the big weekend.

.

Williams Racing fans will have the chance to listen to Q&As with their favorite Formula 1 drivers and team at the fan zone event starting Monday.

From the top of the week until race day, the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York Hotel & Casino will packed with all things Williams Racing from Komatsu’s Immersive Pro5 with 930E mining haul truck to an opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise.

Strike your best pose for the Keeper Security Spin Cam to capture the memory of an unforgettable time. You also have the chance to chase the fastest lap time at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in state-of-the-art Esports simulators with a close-up of the FW46 show car.

.

Fans who register on the Williams Racing App will have access to all the latest information and exclusive prizes.

You have six days to stop by this event on The Strip:

