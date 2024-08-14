Las Vegas Grand Prix gifts local F1 fan two tickets to this year's race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The second Las Vegas Grand Prix is just three months away, and one local F1 fan who thought he might never get to see a race is about to have that dream come true.

As part of a giveaway, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is looking to honor an extraordinary Las Vegan by giving them two tickets to this year's race.

They found that in Roger Burns, a die-hard F1 fan and employee at Opportunity Village.

"I'm really excited because even though F1 tickets are expensive I've been trying hard to save," Burns said.

Roger has been working at Opportunity Village for 10 years, a local non-profit that helps people with disabilities.

When Opportunity Village CEO Bob Brown heard about the giveaway, he automatically had Roger in mind.

"This is really special for us because Roger is not only an exemplary employee, but Roger has been promoted a couple of times now," Brown said. "He's really doing what we want people at Opportunity Village to do."

Last year we saw one of the best races of the season, with Max Verstappen as the winner.

Verstappen just happens to be Roger's favorite driver, so he's excited to see him try and win back-to-back, only this time in person.

"With Max as last year's winner....I think he can do It again. If he just doesn't get sneaked behind on," Burns said.

​Race week for the second Las Vegas Grand Prix starts November 21 with race day set for November 23.