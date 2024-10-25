Here's an updated list of closures ahead of Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are just 29 days away from the second annual Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix— with the anticipation comes closures.

The upcoming circuit preparations along the Las Vegas Strip Circuit include installing track lighting and barriers. Crews are set to break ground starting Oct. 28 through Nov. 10.

Las Vegas Boulevard

Nightly lane reductions from midnight to 9 a.m. will continue Monday through Friday until Nov. 1 from Spring Mountain Road to Harmon Avenue for track lighting installation— one lane in each direction will always be open. Various left turn lanes along Las Vegas Boulevard will be impacted during the daytime.

The installation of the Bellagio Fountain Club continues through Nov. 20 with two southbound lane closures from Flamingo Road to Bellagio Drive. The Bellagio Las Vegas Hotel and Casino will remain open throughout the construction, with periodic lane shifts expected.

The sidewalk between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive will remain closed to pedestrians. Guests can use nearby pedestrian bridges and sidewalks on the other side of Las Vegas Boulevard.





Pedestrian Bridges over Las Vegas Boulevard

Three pedestrian bridges will be closed overnight and will be open outside of these hours.



The Cromwell to Caesars (Flamingo North) pedestrian bridge on Las Vegas Boulevard north of Flamingo Road: closure from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Nov. 3 through Nov. 6

The Venetian (Sands South) pedestrian bridge at Las Vegas Boulevard at Sirens Cove Boulevard: from Midnight to 9 a.m. on Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.

Planet Hollywood to Cosmopolitan (Harmon North) pedestrian bridge at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue: from Midnight to 9 a.m. on Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.

Sands Avenue

Nightly lane reductions for track barrier installation will occur from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Oct. 27 through November 1— one lane in each direction will remain open during the overnight closures.

During the daytime, through lanes will be restricted to two lanes in each direction, the MSG Sphere driveways will be closed, the intersection of Koval Lane and Sands Avenue will have restricted movements and signal modifications will occur at various intersections on Sands Avenue.

Nightly lane reductions will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday through Friday on Nov. 3 to Nov. 15 for the installation of barriers— one lane in each direction will always be open during the overnight closures.

The Wynn to Venetian on Sands Avenue pedestrian bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Nov. 3 through Nov. 6 and will be open outside of these hours.

Koval Lane

Koval Lane at the intersection of Koval Lane and Flamingo Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7 to construct a pedestrian bridge on the north side of Flamingo Road.

Access to Jay’s Market/Shell Gas Station is available on Flamingo Road.



Other Locations

Nightly single-lane closures continue at various locations for track lighting testing and commissioning. Locations throughout the circuit have not been pre-designated and are subject to change.

Track Barrier Opening and Quality Control are scheduled to occur the week of Nov. 4 with two lanes closed overnight in various locations around the track. There will be no impacts to the roadway during daytime.



RTC Transit Impact

Three bus stops along Sands Avenue will be closed including:



Stop 2572 – westbound Spring Mountain Avenue after Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Oct. 28 to Wednesday, Oct. 30

– westbound Spring Mountain Avenue after Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Oct. 28 to Wednesday, Oct. 30 Stop 2504 – eastbound Sands Avenue after Koval Lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30 to Friday, Nov. 1

– eastbound Sands Avenue after Koval Lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30 to Friday, Nov. 1 Stop 2505 – westbound Sands Avenue after Koval Lane will be closed until further notice

Seven bus stops along Koval Lane will be closed until further notice including:



Stop 1253 – northbound Koval Lane after Rochelle Avenue

– northbound Koval Lane after Rochelle Avenue Stop 1248 – northbound Koval Lane after Flamingo Road

– northbound Koval Lane after Flamingo Road Stop 1259 – northbound Koval Lane after Westchester Drive

– northbound Koval Lane after Westchester Drive Stop 1260 – southbound Koval Lane after Krueger Drive

– southbound Koval Lane after Krueger Drive Stop 1261 – southbound Koval Lane after Winnick Avenue

– southbound Koval Lane after Winnick Avenue Stop 1249 – southbound Koval Lane after Flamingo Road

– southbound Koval Lane after Flamingo Road Stop 1247 – southbound Koval Lane before Rochelle Avenue

You can get text updates every Sunday and Wednesday in English or Spanish from racing officials by texting "F1LV' to 31996.