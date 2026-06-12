LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are the only professional sports team with their own showgirls, and the Golden Belles are bringing classic Las Vegas glamour to the ice as the team pushes for a Stanley Cup win.

If you've been to a Golden Knights game or a watch party, you've probably seen them — or even taken a picture with them.

WATCH | Vegas Golden Knights' Golden Belles bring showgirl glamour to the ice for Stanley Cup run

Vegas Golden Knights' Golden Belles bring showgirl glamour to the ice for Stanley Cup run

Alexandra Zevalking, the manager and coach for the Golden Belles, said the group is doing something that has never been done before.

"It's been very exciting. Also like, feels like groundbreaking in a way because no one's ever done this," Zevalking said.

Zevalking said showgirls have become a rare sight over the years, which makes seeing them at Golden Knights games a special treat. On game nights, the Golden Belles keep a packed schedule.

Golden Belles

"We have a performance out here on the plaza stage, then they come in and maybe they have a TV timeout performance or suite visits sometimes, pictures with the fans, we're all over the place," Zevalking said.

The team has 10 performers, many with a strong background in dance — including some former showgirls from the Las Vegas Strip.

Golden Belle Sisha Stowell said her path to the group ran through one of Las Vegas' most iconic productions.

KTNV

"I moved out here, was in Jubilee, and kind of learned what a showgirl was, learned the history, the etiquette of all of that, and just continued with it," Stowell said.

For Golden Belle Brittany Dunn, Las Vegas offered opportunities that were hard to find elsewhere.

"I was Broadway trained, I was living in New York, you know, auditioning for Broadway shows, but there are very, uh, very few of them that allow dancers that are 5'10", 6 feet tall," Dunn said.

KTNV

Being a Golden Belle is more than just looking the part. Practices and performances can be intense, including carrying extra weight throughout the arena.

"Definitely the headdresses. They weigh 10+ pounds and wearing them is a challenge certainly, but dancing with them is also a challenge," Dunn said.

Despite the physical demands, the Golden Belles say preserving the art form makes it all worthwhile.

KTNV

"It's really important to keep the tradition, uh, to keep the history of it alive. As well, because the showgirl, the classic showgirl is such a beautiful art form," Dunn said.

Stowell said the connection with fans is what drives her.

"Seeing people's faces light up when they walk in and they see us or they get to experience the game and maybe they can't normally come to like a regular season game or definitely a playoff game, um, so letting them experience that and see their like excitement for it," Stowell said.

KTNV

The Golden Belles said they have a few surprises planned for next season, but their focus right now is on a Stanley Cup win. Game 6 is Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.